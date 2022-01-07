‘Postcard Paul’ scaling back after nearly three decades of letter-writing

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - 29 years ago, after wishing someone a happy birthday, Paul Laird of Milan was told, “if you really cared, you’d send me a card.” 47,000 cards later, “Postcard Paul” is finally putting down the pen.

“It’s time to sit back and be more active with my grandkids than I am with the post office,” says Laird. “It really wasn’t a hobby to start with but it became one.”

Laird cites growing physical issues with his hands after writing so many letters as an additional reason for scaling down his letter load, saying his hands will at times become “painfully numb”. He says he and his wife will cut at least 1,500 names off the list by this time next year.

While Paul is beginning to step away, he wants his postcards to continue to spread a message of kindness to others.

“Everybody can do something that’s pleasant and decent to another human being.”

