Advertisement

‘Postcard Paul’ scaling back after nearly three decades of letter-writing

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - 29 years ago, after wishing someone a happy birthday, Paul Laird of Milan was told, “if you really cared, you’d send me a card.” 47,000 cards later, “Postcard Paul” is finally putting down the pen.

“It’s time to sit back and be more active with my grandkids than I am with the post office,” says Laird. “It really wasn’t a hobby to start with but it became one.”

Laird cites growing physical issues with his hands after writing so many letters as an additional reason for scaling down his letter load, saying his hands will at times become “painfully numb”. He says he and his wife will cut at least 1,500 names off the list by this time next year.

While Paul is beginning to step away, he wants his postcards to continue to spread a message of kindness to others.

“Everybody can do something that’s pleasant and decent to another human being.”

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
First Alert Day tonight
First Alert Day for sub-zero wind chills through 10 p.m. Friday
Rittmanic, 49, was killed and her partner Officer Tyler Bailey, 27, was critically wounded in a...
Prosecutor: Illinois cop was disarmed, killed with own gun
United Auto Workers say extra precautions are now being taken as safety is top of mind...
Prosecutor: No charges filed in death of UAW worker hit, killed by vehicle in Milan
Galesburg Cottage Clinic filing for bankruptcy
Galesburg Cottage Clinic filing for bankruptcy, OSF Hospital ‘prepared and ready’ for patient influx

Latest News

'Postcard Paul' scaling back after three decades of letter-writing
'Postcard Paul' scaling back after three decades of letter writing
Unity Point Health welcomes the first QC baby of 2022
Unity Point Health welcomes first QC baby of 2022
Still, Still, Still featuring Rock Island High School choir
2021 PSL Choirs of Christmas Special
Toys for Tots unclaimed toys distributed a different way
House of Love Toy Distribution