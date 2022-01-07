PSL Throwback: making a house into a home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -After the holidays, a lot of us choose to declutter and spruce up our homes.

Check out this PSL Throwback segment from ten years ago that offers plenty of inspiration. Many of the style trends have changed but the principles still apply.

Sally Morse, an interior designer, was our guest back in 2012 that addressed the Top 5 Design Mistakes.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.