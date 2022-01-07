Advertisement

QCA couple opens new CBD product store, hopes to one day become cannabis dispensary

The couple now owns one of the first minority-owned CBD shops in the Quad Cities
By Redrick Terry
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - New year, new business venture for Keenan and Keillyn Rogers.

The Quad Cities-area couple is opening the doors to their very own CBD-infused products shop.

“It’s kind of motivating to be better because we’re the first,” Keillyn said. “You want to be the first, but we also want to be the greatest.”

The shop opened on Jan. 4 after a short, but successful online-only run. So far, the Rogers say business has been good, but not easy. The two are running it alongside their normal full-time jobs.

“If getting a business was easy, everybody would have one,” Keillyn said. “This is just motivation for those who feel like you have to have support all the time. You don’t have to have all of those things, you just have to have determination and faith.”

It’s that determination and faith that the Rogers’ hope will one day lead them to becoming cannabis dispensary license holders.

While the state of Illinois has been putting a focus on getting more licenses into the hands of minority owners, the Rogers say they’re willing to take on that challenge as well.

“We’re definitely patient and we have a lot of faith,” Keenan Rogers said. “We’re God-fearing people too so we’ll wait. We’re going to take it one day at a time, one year at a time.”

In the meantime, the Rogers hope to make their name known in the world of alternative healing in the Quad Cities.

“We’re not doctors or anything,” Keenan added. “But we want to at least provide herbal healing to the community. Whether it’s 21 or elderly, we want to help people.”

Mi Frass Organics is open from 3-8 p.m. most days in Moline. For more information on Mi Frass Organics, click here.

