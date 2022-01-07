Advertisement

Very cold this afternoon; Milder Saturday

Patchy freezing drizzle is possible tomorrow, especially east of the Mississippi River
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR COLD WIND CHILLS***

Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: The First Alert Day continues for dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills. The good news is, we will see major improvements in the wind chill department by midday as winds lighten up. However, highs today will once again be in the single digits. South winds pick up tonight and eventually warm us back into the 20s and 30s on Saturday. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with the possibility of freezing drizzle, especially east of the Mississippi River. Isolated slick spots are possible, but widespread issues aren’t expected at this time.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and cold. High: 8º Winds: W/S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Not as cold. Low: 5º (rising temperatures) Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy and milder. Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. High: 30º.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

