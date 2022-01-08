Child hit by car near Adams Elementary

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport say that a child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car after school Thursday.

It happened near Adams Elementary School on West 29th Street.

Police say the child was struck while trying to cross the street in the middle of the block. The child did not use a crosswalk.

Police say the child was not seriously injured.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.