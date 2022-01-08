Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY 1.8.22 from 9 AM until 9 PM for areas of patchy freezing drizzle

Difficult travel will be possible
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 9 AM until 9 PM for areas of freezing rain and freezing drizzle***

Icy conditions will be setting up across the region today as warm, moist air moves into the upper Midwest. This should produce areas of freezing drizzle and possibly even some freezing rain across much of the viewing area. A light glaze (we’re talking a few hundredths of an inch) could make for some slippery roads, bridges and sidewalks, which will result in difficult driving conditions through this afternoon and into this evening. There is also a chance that we could see spotty power outages.

Patchy freezing drizzle could make for some slippery travel.
Patchy freezing drizzle could make for some slippery travel.(KWQC)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 9 AM until 9 PM for areas of freezing rain and freezing drizzle. That precipitation should wrap up by late evening, followed by a slight chance for a few flurries overnight, then clearing skies and colder temperatures Sunday and Monday.

Minor ice accumulations due to patchy areas of freezing drizzle and/or freezing rain.
Minor ice accumulations due to patchy areas of freezing drizzle and/or freezing rain.(KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police say they were called to the 3100 block of Homestead Ave for a medical call.
Davenport Police investigating death Friday afternoon
TV6 Investigates: New Apple AirTag is being used to track people
TV6 Investigates: New Apple AirTag is being used to track people
Police say he was babysitting the child when he took the photo.
A babysitter is accused of taking a nude picture of a three-year-old girl
Remote education
PLT Community School District moves high school campus remote
The couple now owns one of the first minority-owned CBD shops in the Quad Cities
QCA couple opens new CBD product store, hopes to one day become cannabis dispensary

Latest News

FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 9 AM until 9 PM for areas of patchy freezing drizzle
FIRST ALERT DAY from 9 AM until 9 PM for areas of patchy freezing drizzle
At least one school has said the incident interrupted communication with its applicants.
Ransomware attacks popular school website template
FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect until 9 PM for areas of freezing drizzle
Your First Alert Forecast
Investigators said the driver was weaving in between lanes when he lost control, then crashed...
Police pursuit leads to fatal crash in Indiana