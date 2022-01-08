FIRST ALERT DAY 1.8.22 from 9 AM until 9 PM for areas of patchy freezing drizzle

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 9 AM until 9 PM for areas of freezing rain and freezing drizzle***

Icy conditions will be setting up across the region today as warm, moist air moves into the upper Midwest. This should produce areas of freezing drizzle and possibly even some freezing rain across much of the viewing area. A light glaze (we’re talking a few hundredths of an inch) could make for some slippery roads, bridges and sidewalks, which will result in difficult driving conditions through this afternoon and into this evening. There is also a chance that we could see spotty power outages.

Patchy freezing drizzle could make for some slippery travel. (KWQC)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 9 AM until 9 PM for areas of freezing rain and freezing drizzle. That precipitation should wrap up by late evening, followed by a slight chance for a few flurries overnight, then clearing skies and colder temperatures Sunday and Monday.

Minor ice accumulations due to patchy areas of freezing drizzle and/or freezing rain. (KWQC)

