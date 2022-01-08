FIRST ALERT DAY until 9 PM for areas of patchy freezing drizzle

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect until 9 PM for areas of freezing drizzle

Icy conditions will be setting up across the region today as warm, moist air moves into the upper Midwest. This should produce areas of freezing drizzle and possibly some freezing rain across much of the viewing area. A light glaze could make for some slippery roads, bridges and sidewalks, which will result in difficult driving conditions. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 9 AM until 9 PM for areas of freezing rain and freezing drizzle. That precipitation should wrap up by late evening, followed by clearing skies and colder temperatures Sunday and Monday. The next several days look to be fairly quiet, with readings returning to the 30′s by midweek.

TODAY: Increasing cloudiness, breezy and a bit milder. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. High: 30°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph. Wind chill: near 0.

TONIGHT: Patchy freezing drizzle this evening. Flurries possible overnight. Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 12°. Wind: Bec. NW 5-15 mph. Wind chill: near -5

SUNDAY: Skies becoming sunny. High: 18°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Wind chill: near -5.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.