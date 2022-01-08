Advertisement

How to declutter and organize your space in the new year

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Gwen Tombergs from Fresh Start Living QC shares and demonstrates how to start off your 2022 by decluttering and organizing your space.

Tombergs highlights the following tips (and provides examples for each) on how to succeed with these types of goals. Tombergs also stresses that cleaning up the clutter provides wonderful mental health benefits. Getting rid of “stuff” that is weighing you down can be a huge relief once projects are completed.

  • 1) Realize not everyone can do this alone. Hire a professional or trade services with a friend.\
  • 2) Start with one room or project at a time. Take before and after pictures so you can see the progress and success of your efforts.
  • 3) Have a goal and don’t think of doing everything all at once because that is too overwhelming. Think in terms of baby steps.
  • 4) Take an inventory of plentiful items you have collected. Sort through the bags, closets, boxes, wherever these items might be and only keep what you are using or will use again. Common plentiful possessions tend to be books, clothing, shoes, etc.
  • 5) Reward yourself for a job well done after each project completion. But DO NOT BUY MORE STUFF. Focus instead on the tidiness.

