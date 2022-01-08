Advertisement

Non-profit launches Sunday concert series in Henry County on Jan. 16

Live music performances are planned for almost every Sunday in 2022
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
CAMBRIDGE, Illinois—An area group has announced the launch of Crossroads Cultural Connections, a new non-profit organization dedicated to the growth and vitality of Henry County and the surrounding area through the celebration of live music and the performing arts.

Tom Campbell of Crossroads Cultural Connections reinforces the group’s recent announcement about the “Sunday Getaway Concerts Series”. This is a music series which is planning to travel between Cambridge, Bishop Hill, and Galva that will bring great live music to the area almost every Sunday in 2022.

The first Sunday Getaway Concert is scheduled to take place January16th, 2022 at Bishop Hill Creative Commons and will feature the progressive bluegrass group Still Shine. The concert, which is open to all ages, will begin at 7:00 PM be preceded by a potluck at 6:00 PM. A $10-20 donation is suggested.

To learn more about Crossroads Cultural Connections, ways to get involved, and see the event calendar visit xroadscc.org or the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CrossroadsCulturalConnections.

