Police pursuit leads to fatal crash in Indiana

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GARY, Indiana (KWQC) - Indiana State Police are investigating after a pursuit led to a double fatal crash on an Indiana Interstate Friday.

Investigators say Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies tried to stop a car for speeding in downtown Gary, but the driver led police on a high speed chase on the I-80.

Investigators said the driver was weaving in between lanes when he lost control, then crashed into the median.

A 20-year-old woman and baby in a car seat were both pronounced dead at the scene.

