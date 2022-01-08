Ransomware attacks popular school website template

(KWQC) - Hackers have targeted software that powers the websites of thousands of schools with a ransomware attack. .

Final Site says about five thousand of the eight thousand schools it works with have been impacted, including both colleges and high schools.

A Final Site spokesperson says that no data was likely compromised and most sites are back online.

At least one school has said the incident interrupted communication with its applicants.

