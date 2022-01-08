Survival tips for small business owners in 2022

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Amid the economic upheaval of the pandemic, it may seem counterintuitive that business startups reached record levels in 2021. But it is true. More small businesses were created last year than ever before.

Nora Tobin, executive coach to Fortune 100 companies, nutrition specialist and CEO of Nora’s Naturals Coffee, discusses setting work boundaries, maintaining relationships and much more in her tips for entrepreneurs in 2022. During the interview, Tobin explains her Top 5 Tips to Thrive as a Successful Entrepreneur in 2022:

Tip #1: Set boundaries between work time and time off. When the day wraps up or the weekend is here, enjoy it! You earned this time off working throughout the week creating plans, returning client calls and making sure that product is getting out on time. The brain needs downtime in order to be fully focused and effective during work time.

Tip #2: Nurture your professional and personal relationships. Examples: go and visit the small cafe that just opened in town with a loved one or good friend. Host a Zoom call with those extended family members that you only see once a year. Send thank you letters to your employees if you have any. Let that mentor who really helped you out know how much you value them.

Tip #3: Exercise, even if you don’t like to. Using our weekends to binge watch the latest and greatest on Netflix is nice every once in a while, but it’s important to get up and move. Every day. This is especially if your business involves you sitting down in front of a screen all week. High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) is my favorite way to get moving. It’s suitable for all levels, takes less than 20 minutes and requires no equipment.

Tip #4: Make mental health a priority. If you’re not taking care of your mental health then you won’t be able to perform at your best. You may lean on the typical mental health practices like self-care days, exercise and mindfulness practices (all very important and beneficial); But, there’s actually a surprising and easy way to help promote mental health daily… Coffee. Coffee is linked to anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative, and microbiome-promoting effects. Consumed in a healthy amount, caffeine has the ability to block receptors in the brain from binding with a chemical that leads to fatigue and a saddened mood.