Transitioning into a career you’ll love

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Career transitions can be challenging for any professional. But with each passing year, it is becoming more commonplace for workers to completely change paths. The average length of time spent now spent in a job role is only two to three years.

Kimberly B. Cummings is a career and leadership expert, who has helped thousands of professionals develop career strategies that actively advance their position as workplace leaders. She is the guest on PSL to feature her book New Move Next Move which is a guide meant to assist professionals with the needed skills, expertise, and ability to navigate the increasingly complex world of work.

In the highly acclaimed book, she provides deeper insight for professionals in how to recognize their own unique set of skills and to embrace their full potential as a leader amongst their peers. Cummings achieves this by providing specific frameworks and actionable advice that professionals can implement into their career strategies.

The interview provides the following tips on how to move into other career paths:

Know where you are right now

Explore the “gap”---figure out how to make the leap

Cultivate relationships including mentors, teachers, and peers

Diversify your job search by reaching out to many venues by using different methods

