Advertisement

Transitioning into a career you’ll love

By Debbie Petersmark
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Career transitions can be challenging for any professional. But with each passing year, it is becoming more commonplace for workers to completely change paths. The average length of time spent now spent in a job role is only two to three years.

Kimberly B. Cummings is a career and leadership expert, who has helped thousands of professionals develop career strategies that actively advance their position as workplace leaders. She is the guest on PSL to feature her book New Move Next Move which is a guide meant to assist professionals with the needed skills, expertise, and ability to navigate the increasingly complex world of work.

In the highly acclaimed book, she provides deeper insight for professionals in how to recognize their own unique set of skills and to embrace their full potential as a leader amongst their peers. Cummings achieves this by providing specific frameworks and actionable advice that professionals can implement into their career strategies.

The interview provides the following tips on how to move into other career paths:

  • Know where you are right now
  • Explore the “gap”---figure out how to make the leap
  • Cultivate relationships including mentors, teachers, and peers
  • Diversify your job search by reaching out to many venues by using different methods

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police say they were called to the 3100 block of Homestead Ave for a medical call.
Davenport Police investigating death Friday afternoon
TV6 Investigates: New Apple AirTag is being used to track people
TV6 Investigates: New Apple AirTag is being used to track people
Police say he was babysitting the child when he took the photo.
A babysitter is accused of taking a nude picture of a three-year-old girl
Remote education
PLT Community School District moves high school campus remote
The couple now owns one of the first minority-owned CBD shops in the Quad Cities
QCA couple opens new CBD product store, hopes to one day become cannabis dispensary

Latest News

Crossroads Cultural Connections Sunday Concert Series for Henry County will provide live music...
Non-profit launches Sunday concert series in Henry County on Jan. 16
Sunday Getaway Crossroads Concert Series in Henry County
Sunday Getaway Crossroads Concert Series in Henry County
Next Move Best Move
Transitioning into a career you'll love
Fresh Start QC shows the before & after photos from a major basement decluttering and...
How to declutter and organize your space in the new year