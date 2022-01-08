TV6 hosting drive-up donation for Blessing Box drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC will be hosting a drive-up “Donation Day” for the Blessing Box drive.

TV6 is partnering with Davenport’s People Uniting Neighbors and Churches as well as Friends of Martin Luther King for the donation event on Monday, January 17, from eight to five outside the station at 805 Brady Street in Davenport.

We will be collecting personal hygiene items, as well as cleaning and laundry products for families in need.

