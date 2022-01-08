Two killed in early morning car accident in Jo Daviess County

ELIZABETH, Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says two people were killed in a car accident early Saturday morning. It happened at S. Pleasant Hill Road, about a half a mile south of Jenny Lane at 3:20 a.m., according to officials.

Police were called for a single-vehicle rollover accident, where they learned “two passengers had been ejected from the vehicle.” CPR was reportedly performed on both victims, but they were pronounced dead shortly after by Elizabeth EMS.

Deputies say the car had been traveling northbound on S. Pleasant Hill Road when it left the road and hit a culvert, rolling several times before it stopped on the driver’s side in a driveway.

The driver and other passenger were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The names of the victims will not be released until the families are notified.

The accident is under investigation.

