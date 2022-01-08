Advertisement

Two killed in early morning car accident in Jo Daviess County

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH, Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says two people were killed in a car accident early Saturday morning. It happened at S. Pleasant Hill Road, about a half a mile south of Jenny Lane at 3:20 a.m., according to officials.

Police were called for a single-vehicle rollover accident, where they learned “two passengers had been ejected from the vehicle.” CPR was reportedly performed on both victims, but they were pronounced dead shortly after by Elizabeth EMS.

Deputies say the car had been traveling northbound on S. Pleasant Hill Road when it left the road and hit a culvert, rolling several times before it stopped on the driver’s side in a driveway.

The driver and other passenger were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The names of the victims will not be released until the families are notified.

The accident is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police say they were called to the 3100 block of Homestead Ave for a medical call.
Davenport Police investigating death Friday afternoon
TV6 Investigates: New Apple AirTag is being used to track people
TV6 Investigates: New Apple AirTag is being used to track people
Remote education
PLT Community School District moves high school campus remote
Police say he was babysitting the child when he took the photo.
A babysitter is accused of taking a nude picture of a three-year-old girl
Investigators said the driver was weaving in between lanes when he lost control, then crashed...
Police pursuit leads to fatal crash in Indiana

Latest News

Crossroads Cultural Connections Sunday Concert Series for Henry County will provide live music...
Non-profit launches Sunday concert series in Henry County on Jan. 16
FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 9 AM until 9 PM for areas of patchy freezing drizzle
FIRST ALERT DAY from 9 a.m. to 9p.m. until Saturday for areas of patchy freezing drizzle
FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 9 AM until 9 PM for areas of patchy freezing drizzle
FIRST ALERT DAY from 9 AM until 9 PM for areas of patchy freezing drizzle
At least one school has said the incident interrupted communication with its applicants.
Ransomware attacks popular school website template