An Icy Start To The Day

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- We’ll start the day with some leftover slick spots from last night’s freezing precipitation. Look for thick clouds this morning, followed by skies becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Conditions will become pretty cold, with highs only reaching the teens, then falling or remaining steady during the day. Blustery winds out of the northwest will make it feel even colder, with wind chills in the sub-zero range. Don’t look for much of a warm up for the start of the week—we’ll only reach the single digits and teens for Monday. The rest of the week will be a different story, with readings back in the 30′s through the period.

TODAY: Morning clouds, the skies becoming mostly sunny. Blustery and cold. High: 17° then steady or falling. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph. Wind chill: near -10 to -15.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. A slight chance for light snow late. Low: 3°. Wind: Bec. SW 5-10 mph. Wind chill: to -10 to minus 15.

MONDAY: Cold sunshine and a bit breezy. High: 15°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

