Chilly Temperatures For Your Sunday

Cold Sunshine This Afternoon/Monday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- We started the day with some leftover slick spots from last night’s freezing precipitation. Look for mostly sunny this afternoon. Conditions will become pretty cold, with highs only reaching the teens, then falling or remaining steady during the day. Blustery winds out of the northwest will make it feel even colder, with wind chills in the sub-zero range. Don’t look for much of a warm up for the start of the week—we’ll only reach the single digits and teens for Monday. The rest of the week will be a different story, with readings back in the 30′s through the period.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cold. High: low to mid teens. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph. Wind chill: near -10 to -15.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. A slight chance for light snow late, mainly north. Low: 3°. Wind: Bec. SW 5-10 mph. Wind chill: to -10.

MONDAY: Cold sunshine and a bit breezy. High: 15°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

