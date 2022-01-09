Davenport city council announces budget goals for new year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 2022 Davenport City Council met for the first time over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, council members met to discuss goals ahead of budget work sessions beginning next week.

The council includes three new members for wards 4, 5 and 7. The council broke submissions from members into three groups: consensus goals, moderate consensus goals and “baked-in” goals, or things the city council does regularly, such as ongoing projects.

Submitted by ten members, the issues with the most support were city infrastructure, with a focus on improving roads and neighborhoods, continuing past projects started by past city councils and public safety.

“The theme of your comments tied to public safety response, we’ve talked a lot about that recently,” stated Corri Spiegel, City Administrator, “Staffing from both the attracting law enforcement officials, to the retention of ones we have, and then we’ve also talked about succession planning as we have an aging force that is going to retire at some point, making sure we have really strong leadership in place to assume those roles.”

Carry-over projects from previous councils include the implementation of a flood plan, the adoption of a parks plan using American Rescue Plan funds and continuing partnerships with Davenport schools.

The next council meeting is on Wednesday, January 12 at 5:30 p.m. and work sessions on the city’s budget started over the weekend.

