Advertisement

Dog rescued after being stuck in 5 feet of snow

By KOVR Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOVR) - A dog in California that had been missing since August was rescued after being stuck in five feet of snow.

Russ ran off in August. When the Caldor Fire swept through Lake Tahoe, Calif., his owner was forced to leave without him.

Russ was not seen until recently on a mountainside stuck in snow.

Leona Allen and Elsa Gaule are volunteers with Tahoe Paws who helped rescue the dog.

“I followed the tracks and all of a sudden, saw this dark shape under the tree and then he opened his eyes and I’m pretty sure I screamed. I’m pretty sure Elsa heard me down the mountain,” Allen said.

They used a sled to help get Russ to safety. Allen put the dog on her lap and they slid down the mountain.

Russ quickly melted their hearts.

“I kind of petted him under the chin a little bit and he did that thing where a dog rests his head in your hand,” Gaule said.

Allen says that Russ is “just the most amazing dog.”

Copyright 2022 KVOR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said the driver was weaving in between lanes when he lost control, then crashed...
Police pursuit leads to fatal crash in Indiana
Davenport Police say they were called to the 3100 block of Homestead Ave for a medical call.
Davenport Police investigating death Friday afternoon
WWA
FIRST ALERT DAY until midnight for areas of patchy freezing drizzle
Child hit by car near Adams Elementary
Child hit by car near Adams Elementary
FILE
Two killed in early morning car accident in Jo Daviess County

Latest News

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is seen above Earth after separating from its Ariane 5 rocket...
NASA unfolds “James Webb” telescope in space
We'll see clearing skies, then sunshine today, but not much warmth. Expect sub-zero wind chills...
Your First Alert Forecast
A dog was rescued after being stuck under 5 feet of snow.
Dog rescued after being stuck in 5 feet of snow
Security footage released by the New York attorney general’s office shows a man who doused...
GRAPHIC: Video shows man on fire after police hit him with stun gun