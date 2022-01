MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - There is a water main break at 3217 7th Street in East Moline.

Residents in the effected area on screen are currently experiencing low water pressure, as the water has been throttled back.

The water was shut off at 7 a.m. to begin repairs.

