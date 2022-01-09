IHMVCU girl’s shootout

MOLINE & ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois managed to win the opening game and the final two games, but Iowa took the seven in the middle to keep bragging rights in the Hawkeye State.

Iowa picked up wins by Central, Assumption, and Bettendorf in the games at Augustana, and swept all four games at Wharton Field House behind wins from Wilton, West Liberty, North, and Central De Witt.

Illinois winners were Mercer County, Rock Island, and Geneseo.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.