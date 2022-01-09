Advertisement

IHMVCU girl’s shootout

(KWQC)
By Kevin Kohr
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE & ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois managed to win the opening game and the final two games, but Iowa took the seven in the middle to keep bragging rights in the Hawkeye State.

Iowa picked up wins by Central, Assumption, and Bettendorf in the games at Augustana, and swept all four games at Wharton Field House behind wins from Wilton, West Liberty, North, and Central De Witt.

Illinois winners were Mercer County, Rock Island, and Geneseo.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police say they were called to the 3100 block of Homestead Ave for a medical call.
Davenport Police investigating death Friday afternoon
Investigators said the driver was weaving in between lanes when he lost control, then crashed...
Police pursuit leads to fatal crash in Indiana
TV6 Investigates: New Apple AirTag is being used to track people
TV6 Investigates: New Apple AirTag is being used to track people
Child hit by car near Adams Elementary
Child hit by car near Adams Elementary
Remote education
PLT Community School District moves high school campus remote

Latest News

Wharton Field House
IHMVCU Girl's Shootout - Late Games
Watch all the highlights from Friday's high school basketball action
Highlight Zone: January 7th
Ivan Prug came to Davenport to pursue his dream of playing college basketball
Assumption senior leaves home in Croatia to pursue basketball and education
Fulton, IL
Le-Win/Stockton wrestling pins Fulton