NASA unfolds “James Webb” telescope in space

(KWQC) - NASA’s James Webb telescope unfolded the second of two primary mirror wings over the weekend.

This completes the process of unfolding in space to prepare for science operations, which are expected to begin this summer.

Fully deployed, the primary mirror will stretch 21 feet across.

The space telescope team will be tweaking the arrangement of the 18 individual mirror segments in the next few days.

The observatory has about two more weeks of travel before it reaches its station orbiting point.

