NASA unfolds “James Webb” telescope in space

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is seen above Earth after separating from its Ariane 5 rocket...
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is seen above Earth after separating from its Ariane 5 rocket on Dec. 25, 2021. The view is from a camera on the rocket as Webb begins its trip to its final orbit about 1 million miles from Earth.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - NASA’s James Webb telescope unfolded the second of two primary mirror wings over the weekend.

This completes the process of unfolding in space to prepare for science operations, which are expected to begin this summer.

Fully deployed, the primary mirror will stretch 21 feet across.

The space telescope team will be tweaking the arrangement of the 18 individual mirror segments in the next few days.

The observatory has about two more weeks of travel before it reaches its station orbiting point.

