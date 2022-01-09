Advertisement

Personal trainers give tips on sticking to a New Year’s Workout

By Collin Schopp
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - You may be feeling like a million dollars after your New Year’s resolution to get back to the gym. Or you might be feeling the burn, and be tempted to save that resolution until next year.

Personal trainers say the way to keep committed, is taking it one step at a time.

“Start slow and make your goals achievable and practical,” said Jonathon Hanson, a personal trainer at Ultimate Fitness in Bettendorf. “Don’t put too much on your plate at first, because you’re going to try too hard. You’re going to break through some barriers and get burnt out too quickly. So one day a week, two days a week, that’s great for starters.”

Hanson says another good way to get started is meeting with a personal trainer and setting specific goals, once you have those goals, the benefits can be enormous.

“Just getting out, expending that energy, it’s going to improve everything,” said Nick Havemann, another personal trainer at Ultimate Fitness. “[It improves] everything with mental health and energy, and the way that you feel.”

Havemann and Hanson also say you should take the time to try out a few different gyms and find one that you like, where you feel comfortable and supported during your workout.

With these tips a New Year’s Resolution can become a years-long routine.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said the driver was weaving in between lanes when he lost control, then crashed...
Police pursuit leads to fatal crash in Indiana
Galesburg Cottage Hospital temporarily closes and fires more staff
FILE
Two killed in early morning car accident in Jo Daviess County
Davenport Police say they were called to the 3100 block of Homestead Ave for a medical call.
Davenport Police investigating death Friday afternoon
WWA
FIRST ALERT DAY until midnight for areas of patchy freezing drizzle

Latest News

Forme CEO Bob Moore gives some insight into what happens when a hospital closes.
Former CEO speaks on Cottage Hospital closing
We'll see clearing skies, then sunshine today, but not much warmth. Expect sub-zero wind chills...
Your First Alert Forecast
Wharton Field House
IHMVCU Girl's Shootout - Late Games
Crossroads Cultural Connections Sunday Concert Series for Henry County will provide live music...
Non-profit launches Sunday concert series in Henry County on Jan. 16