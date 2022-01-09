Personal trainers give tips on sticking to a New Year’s Workout

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - You may be feeling like a million dollars after your New Year’s resolution to get back to the gym. Or you might be feeling the burn, and be tempted to save that resolution until next year.

Personal trainers say the way to keep committed, is taking it one step at a time.

“Start slow and make your goals achievable and practical,” said Jonathon Hanson, a personal trainer at Ultimate Fitness in Bettendorf. “Don’t put too much on your plate at first, because you’re going to try too hard. You’re going to break through some barriers and get burnt out too quickly. So one day a week, two days a week, that’s great for starters.”

Hanson says another good way to get started is meeting with a personal trainer and setting specific goals, once you have those goals, the benefits can be enormous.

“Just getting out, expending that energy, it’s going to improve everything,” said Nick Havemann, another personal trainer at Ultimate Fitness. “[It improves] everything with mental health and energy, and the way that you feel.”

Havemann and Hanson also say you should take the time to try out a few different gyms and find one that you like, where you feel comfortable and supported during your workout.

With these tips a New Year’s Resolution can become a years-long routine.

