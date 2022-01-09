Advertisement

Space heaters cause weekend house fire in Burlington

(Source: AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - On Friday at 6:13 p.m. the Burlington Fire Department responded to a call from a home on the 1700 block of Weimer Street for reports of smoke in the attic.

It’s one of three house fires that occurred in the area on that January 7.

The first was a small fire in the morning caused by coals in a fireplace catching onto items in a home in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue. The second, another fire in the morning on the 1700 block of Olive Street, caused by an overloaded electrical circuit due to space heater use.

The third fire at the home on Weimer street was also caused by an overloaded electrical circuit due to space heaters, firefighters say.

Firefighters say they found smoke and burning of insulation in the single story home’s attic.

While occupants were able to escape without injury, the fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damages to the home and $2,500 to contents.

They say there were 12 Burlington firefighters assisted by four West Burlington firefighters. The scene was cleared by 7:45 p.m.

