2 injured in Muscatine apartment fire Sunday

The Muscatine Fire department reported two residents received minor injuries following a grease...
The Muscatine Fire department reported two residents received minor injuries following a grease fire on a stovetop Sunday afternoon in Muscatine.(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Fire department reported two residents received minor injuries following a grease fire on a stovetop Sunday afternoon in Muscatine.

Both individuals were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for minor smoke inhalation, the Muscatine Fire Department said in a media release.

The Muscatine County Joint Communications Center said it received a call at 4:17 p.m. Sunday of a structure fire at 1309½ Hershey Avenue.

The fire department said units from the Muscatine Fire Department were on scene within five minutes and had the fire under control within 10 minutes.

The grease fire on the stovetop was ruled accidental following an investigation by the Muscatine Fire Department.

While on scene, MFD had two additional medical calls within a half hour which spread resources thin, the Muscatine Fire Department said. Residents are reminded that working smoke detectors save lives, and to call 9-1-1 to report the fire while safely exiting the structure.

The Muscatine Fire Department asks residents to please let the first responders do their job and do not waste time or risk their safety trying to put out the fire.

