Advertisement

Correctional officer assaulted by inmate at Iowa State Penitentiary

A guard tower watches over the vehicle entrance to the new Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort...
A guard tower watches over the vehicle entrance to the new Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison on Friday, Apr. 10, 2015. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette/KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KCRG) - A correctional officer at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison was assaulted by an inmate on Friday.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said the inmate approached the officer at his post and began assaulting him a short time later.

Nearby staff were able to restrain the inmate. The officer was taken to a local hospital and later transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for examination.

The inmate was not injured in the incident.

The department said the facility has since been placed on modified restricted movement until further notice.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moline Police say one man died following a car accident on Sunday around 4:00 p.m. near the 900...
One man dead, one hospitalized in Moline car accident
FILE
Identities released of two killed in morning car accident in Jo Daviess County
The mother and siblings of 6-year-old Damari Driver was charged in his murder.
Mother, siblings of 6-year-old boy charged in his murder
Galesburg Cottage Hospital temporarily closes and fires more staff
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

This photo shows a view of the Iowa Capitol Building, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Des Moines,...
Tax cuts, education changes among GOP legislative priorities
Some snow by Friday night
Warming up this week
A home approximately five miles northeast of the city of Bird Island suffered severe fire and...
Two dead in fatal Riverside fire
Pour your own at Pour Bros. Tap in Moline
Pour your own at Pour Bros. Tap in Moline