December derecho makes list of billion-dollar disasters in 2021

QUAD CITIES, IA/Ill. (KWQC) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released data Monday morning showing 2021 being the fourth warmest year on record in the United States.

United States (NOAA/KWQC)

The average temperature across the contiguous US was 54.51°F, which is 2.49°F above the average over the 127 year period. Below is a look at the top 10 warmest years on record, according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information. (Temperatures in the middle column are yearly averages)

2021 is the fourth warmest (NOAA/KWQC)

The top six warmest years on record have occurred over the past decade.

With the warming climate comes more weather extremes.

In 2021, there were 20 separate disasters with damage totaling at least $1 billion. This is the second highest highest number of billion-dollar disasters in one year, only behind 2020 where there were 22 billion-dollar weather events.

20 separate events across the US. (NOAA/KWQC)

There were 688 deaths reported in these disasters, which ranged from wildfires and drought, to floods and hurricanes, to all types of severe weather including large hail, damaging wind and tornadoes. There was even a billion dollar snow, ice and extreme cold event in Texas back in February.

The damage from last year’s billion dollar disasters totaled $145 billion, exceeding the $120 billion in 2020.

Close to home, there was a billion dollar severe weather outbreak that affected Iowa and Illinois from July 8-11 and August 10-13.

The biggest billion dollar event for eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois was the Midwest derecho and tornado outbreak on Dec. 15. It’s the second year in a row where a derecho in Iowa and Illinois created more than $1 billion worth of damage.

Total damage from the Dec. 15, 2021 derecho was $1.8 billion, compared to the $11 billion from the historic derecho in August of 2020 (if you recall, there were numerous reports of 100+ mph gusts along the 700+ mile path of destruction).

Within the derecho, there were 117 tornadoes reported across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

117 total tornadoes from Dec. 15, 2021 derecho. (KWQC)

In Iowa alone, 61 tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service. That shatters the record of number of tornadoes for one calendar day (yes, this includes the spring and summer months). The previous record was 35 tornadoes back on August 31, 2014.

Iowa had 61 tornadoes. (KWQC)

Nationwide, there were 193 tornadoes confirmed in the month of December. The old record for tornadoes in the US during December was 92, set back in 2002.

