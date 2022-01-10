Advertisement

December derecho makes list of billion-dollar disasters in 2021

There were also severe weather outbreaks in July and August that made the list
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/Ill. (KWQC) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released data Monday morning showing 2021 being the fourth warmest year on record in the United States.

United States
United States(NOAA/KWQC)

The average temperature across the contiguous US was 54.51°F, which is 2.49°F above the average over the 127 year period. Below is a look at the top 10 warmest years on record, according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information. (Temperatures in the middle column are yearly averages)

2021 is the fourth warmest
2021 is the fourth warmest(NOAA/KWQC)

The top six warmest years on record have occurred over the past decade.

With the warming climate comes more weather extremes.

In 2021, there were 20 separate disasters with damage totaling at least $1 billion. This is the second highest highest number of billion-dollar disasters in one year, only behind 2020 where there were 22 billion-dollar weather events.

20 separate events across the US.
20 separate events across the US.(NOAA/KWQC)

There were 688 deaths reported in these disasters, which ranged from wildfires and drought, to floods and hurricanes, to all types of severe weather including large hail, damaging wind and tornadoes. There was even a billion dollar snow, ice and extreme cold event in Texas back in February.

The damage from last year’s billion dollar disasters totaled $145 billion, exceeding the $120 billion in 2020.

Close to home, there was a billion dollar severe weather outbreak that affected Iowa and Illinois from July 8-11 and August 10-13.

The biggest billion dollar event for eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois was the Midwest derecho and tornado outbreak on Dec. 15. It’s the second year in a row where a derecho in Iowa and Illinois created more than $1 billion worth of damage.

Total damage from the Dec. 15, 2021 derecho was $1.8 billion, compared to the $11 billion from the historic derecho in August of 2020 (if you recall, there were numerous reports of 100+ mph gusts along the 700+ mile path of destruction).

Within the derecho, there were 117 tornadoes reported across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

117 total tornadoes from Dec. 15, 2021 derecho.
117 total tornadoes from Dec. 15, 2021 derecho.(KWQC)

In Iowa alone, 61 tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service. That shatters the record of number of tornadoes for one calendar day (yes, this includes the spring and summer months). The previous record was 35 tornadoes back on August 31, 2014.

Iowa had 61 tornadoes.
Iowa had 61 tornadoes.(KWQC)

Nationwide, there were 193 tornadoes confirmed in the month of December. The old record for tornadoes in the US during December was 92, set back in 2002.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.+

Most Read

Officials identified the man killed following a car accident Sunday around 4 p.m. near the 900...
Man identified in fatal Moline car accident Sunday
FILE
Identities released of two killed in morning car accident in Jo Daviess County
The mother and siblings of 6-year-old Damari Driver was charged in his murder.
Mother, siblings of 6-year-old boy charged in his murder
Galesburg Cottage Hospital temporarily closes and fires more staff
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

ImpactLife is joining the Blood Emergency Response Corps (BERC), a partnership of community...
ImpactLife joins Blood Emergency Readiness Corps
Larecia L. Thomas, 26, of Moline, is charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor...
Woman charged with stealing truck outside Moline post office
The Rock Island County Health Department Monday reported one COVID-19 death - a woman in her...
Rock Island County reports 1 death, 876 COVID cases since Friday
QCAWC
Quad City animal shelter closing to the public to protect staff, public, and animals from illness