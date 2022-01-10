Hy-Vee’s January Opportunities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - January is a busy month in the health and wellness world, so Hy-Vee has lots of services/events to offer the community!

January Events

Healthy You in 2022 Health Fair at Hy-Vee

In person (yay!) at East Kimberly Road Hy-Vee, Milan Hy-Vee, Bettendorf Hy-Vee, Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, Rock Island Hy-Vee

January 29th noon – 2:00pm

Support your healthy New Year’s resolutions with Hy-Vee! Visit your local Hy-Vee store on January 22nd from noon – 2:00pm to try a wide variety of healthy products, receive nourishing samples, and find out about all the health and wellness services Hy-Vee offers.

Wellness Wednesday Luncheons:

Virtual

Every Wednesday in 2022 at noon

Tune in for a live complimentary wellness session over your lunch hour with your Hy-Vee dietitians. Each week learn about hot trending nutrition topics and delicious foods and/or recipes to add to your routine. January topics include: Collagen, Lunch Meal Prep, Happy Hour, & Balancing Your Plate.

Register here: https://app.hy-veehealthyyou.com/appointments/embed_appt?dietitian_id=609757&require_offering=true&offering_id=64699&org_level=true&hide_package_images=false&primary_color=23a7a8

Freezer Meal Prep Workshop:

Virtual

Join registered Hy-Vee dietitians from the comfort of your own home and stock your freezer with wholesome freezer meals. Menu includes Caesar Chicken, Taco Egg Bake, Root Beer Pulled Pork, Panera Copy Cat Broccoli Cheddar Soup, and Mongolian Beef. Ingredient substitutions available. Registration includes a link to Aisles Online with all the ingredients grouped together so you can easily shop for everything you need.

Cost: $10

Register at: https://app.hy-veehealthyyou.com/appointments/embed_appt?dietitian_id=609757&require_offering=true&offering_id=58660&org_level=true&hide_package_images=false&primary_color=23a7a8

Little Chefs in the Hy-Vee Kitchen – Family Movie Night

Virtual

Wednesday, January 12th @ 4:30pm

Lights, camera, action! Skip the concession stand line and make your own snacks for movie night with the family! Join our virtual Little Chefs in the Hy-Vee Kitchen this month to make Cheesy Hammy Potter Poppers and Whipped Hot Cocoa with a Pretzel Stir Stick! Yum! Register here: https://secure.gethealthie.com/appointments/embed_appt?dietitian_id=609757&require_offering=true&offering_id=52392&org_level=true

Junior Chefs in the Hy-Vee Kitchen – Family Movie Night

Virtual

Thursday, January 13th @ 4:30pm

Grab the remote and snuggle in, Junior Chefs! It’s time for a family movie night, and we’ve got the perfect snacks! Join our virtual Junior Chefs in the Hy-Vee Kitchen class this month to make Peanut Butter Cup Popcorn and Rapunzel’s Pizza Braids! Register here: https://secure.gethealthie.com/appointments/embed_appt?dietitian_id=609757&require_offering=true&offering_id=52393&org_level=true

Ongoing Services

· Virtual Group BEGIN Class: Join our 10-week nutrition program where you will learn how to prioritize your health, gain more energy, and boost confidence. Meet with your dietitian for group sessions every Thursday from 8:00-8:30 p.m. starting January 20th. Program consists of 3 individual or one-on-one virtual sessions and 7 group virtual sessions.

Virtual meetings are conducted through our safe and secure Healthie platform.

Cost: $299.00. $100 to add on a spouse. To register go to https://secure.gethealthie.com/appointments/embed_appt?dietitian_id=609754&require_offering=true&offering_id=52834&hide_package_images=false&primary_color=3F3F3F

· Discovery Session: Are you looking to improve your personal health or the health of your family? By scheduling this complimentary session, you will meet your Hy-Vee registered dietitian and learn about the services offered and what package is the perfect fit for you to start your wellness journey. To register for a free Discovery Session: https://secure.gethealthie.com/appointments/embed_appt?dietitian_id=633933&require_offering=true&offering_id=46342

· Healthy Habits. Healthy Habits is a menu program for customers seeking an eating plan to support a balanced lifestyle with 1:1 support from your dietitian along the way. Your dietitian will discuss your goals and provide a weekly 7-day menu that best fits your needs with simple recipes & a convenient grocery list. Cost: $99. To register for Healthy Habits: https://secure.gethealthie.com/appointments/embed_appt?dietitian_id=633933&require_offering=true&offering_id=48085

· Nutrition Store Tours: Your Hy-Vee dietitian will help you navigate the aisles on a Nutrition Store Tour. Focus on any of the following topics: general wellness, heart health, diabetes, food and fitness, plant-based eating or one of the top 8 food allergies. Tours are virtual or in-person, in a group or individually. To schedule a personal store tour: https://secure.gethealthie.com/appointments/embed_appt?dietitian_id=633933&require_offering=true&offering_id=47148 or to tune into a group nutrition tour of your choice visit https://www.hy-vee.com/stores/dietitian/default.aspx?s=45

· Personalized Counseling Packages. These packages are tailored to your personal health and wellness goals and would be beneficial for the person who wants to create a lasting health impact with continued support. This package is geared toward our customers who have a new or existing health condition and need help navigating nutrition for long-term health. Each package involves an hour-long nutrition visit with a Hy-Vee registered dietitian, a personalized nutrition tour, and follow-ups depending on the package chosen. Prices vary. For more information visit: https://www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx

· Begin 4 Families: In this virtual 4-week program, Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians will be educating families on how to create positive, balanced, and healthy lifestyles in their homes. Each week will focus on a different health topic where a Hy-Vee dietitian will provide realistic and useful tips on how to properly fuel the body with food, provide balance with food groups, foster healthy habits, and improve the quantity and quality of family meals. Cost: $99. E-mail kschaeffer@hy-vee.com if interested in registering.

· Cholesterol and Blood Sugar Screenings: Fast, reliable results in minutes using the Cholestech LDX system. Screening takes 15 minutes and includes a complete printout of total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, triglycerides, TC/HDL (total cholesterol-to-HDL ratio) and serum glucose. Blood pressure, height, weight and body mass index are also obtained. Fasting 10-12 hours prior to your appointment is required. We can also come to your business and conduct these screenings for your employees. Cost: $45.

· Free Screenings: The East Kimberly Road Hy-Vee and Milan Hy-Vee will offer free cholesterol screenings every year in February and September. They will offer free hemoglobin A1C screenings every April and November. Supplies are very limited so be sure to check out https://www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx a month or so in advance to secure a spot!

· Business presentations and private cooking classes: prices vary, contact your local Hy-Vee dietitian for more information.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.