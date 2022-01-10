ImpactLife joins Blood Emergency Readiness Corps

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A local community blood provider has joined a first-in-the-nation partnership of community blood centers to help prepare for emergencies that may lead to high demand for blood transfusions.

ImpactLife is joining the Blood Emergency Response Corps (BERC), a partnership of community blood centers to help prepare for emergencies that may lead to high demand for blood transfusions. ImpactLife currently provides blood services to 126 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

Founded in 2021, the BERC helps blood providers meet immediate transfusion needs when faced with a large-scale emergency. BERC is composed of blood centers from across the nation that have committed to reserving extra units of blood on a rotating, “on call” schedule. The additional blood products will be held in reserve for any critical-need scenario, such as a mass casualty or natural disaster event.

“Having a consistently strong and stable calendar of blood donations and blood drives is the best way to ensure ImpactLife can meet the BERC on-call schedule requirements,” said Amanda Hess, Vice President, Donor Relations and Marketing. “Joining BERC is a proactive step to help us plan for emergency needs. But as our region’s primary blood supplier, we retain our commitment to the ongoing needs of local hospitals first,” said Hess. “We are seeking additional community partners who will increase their support in light of needs that may emerge within the BERC network.

To schedule a blood donation, or learn about additional ways to partner with ImpactLife, visit bloodcenter.org/about/partners-for-life

