Milder Temperatures Ahead

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- High pressure building into the region will bring more sunshine, but temperatures should remain chilly, only reaching the single digits and teens this afternoon. Look for clear skies tonight, followed by sunny skies and milder temperatures Tuesday. We’re back in the 30′s for the rest of the week, with fairly quiet and uneventful weather through the period. Colder air returns next weekend, along with a chance for snow Friday into Saturday.

TODAY: Cold sunshine. High: 17°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Wind chill to -5.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: 1°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder: 32°. Wind: S 5-15+ mph. Morning wind chill: near -5 to -10.

