Moline home ‘uninhabitable’ after early morning fire

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department says a single-family home is “uninhabitable” after a fire at 12:34 a.m. Sunday. Officials say they responded to the 4500 block of 11th Street A. for a fire reported by a neighbor.

As firefighters arrived, they found “heavy fire extending through the garage roof” and worked on a defensive attack to protect nearby homes. After the hazards became secure, crews say they worked to extinguish hot spots within the home.

Officials say no one was home at the time, but it is now “uninhabitable.” No injuries were reported, the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

17 firefighters responded to the blaze, with other agencies including the Moline Police Department, Rock Island County Sherriff Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, City of Moline Public Works, Mid-A

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.