One man dead, one hospitaled in Moline car accident

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police say one man died following a car accident on Sunday around 4:00 p.m. near the 900 block of 36th Avenue.

Police say they responded to a two-vehicle car accident, where each vehicle had one driver inside. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the other driver is still receiving medical care at UnityPoint Health Trinity, according to Moline Police. The condition of the driver is still unknown.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. The identity of the victim will be released after the family is notified.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

