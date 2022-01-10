Advertisement

One man dead, one hospitaled in Moline car accident

Moline Police say one man died following a car accident on Sunday around 4:00 p.m. near the 900...
Moline Police say one man died following a car accident on Sunday around 4:00 p.m. near the 900 block of 36th Avenue.(AP)
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police say one man died following a car accident on Sunday around 4:00 p.m. near the 900 block of 36th Avenue.

Police say they responded to a two-vehicle car accident, where each vehicle had one driver inside. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the other driver is still receiving medical care at UnityPoint Health Trinity, according to Moline Police. The condition of the driver is still unknown.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. The identity of the victim will be released after the family is notified.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said the driver was weaving in between lanes when he lost control, then crashed...
Police pursuit leads to fatal crash in Indiana
Galesburg Cottage Hospital temporarily closes and fires more staff
FILE
Two killed in early morning car accident in Jo Daviess County
Davenport Police say they were called to the 3100 block of Homestead Ave for a medical call.
Davenport Police investigating death Friday afternoon
WWA
FIRST ALERT DAY until midnight for areas of patchy freezing drizzle

Latest News

The Moline Fire Department says a single-family home is “uninhabitable” after a fire at 12:34...
Moline home ‘uninhabitable’ after early morning fire
Davenport Fire Department reported no injuries.
Three displaced after fire in Davenport on Sunday
Local Personal Trainers give tips on how to stick to your resolution workout.
Personal trainers give tips on sticking to a New Year’s Workout
Forme CEO Bob Moore gives some insight into what happens when a hospital closes.
Former CEO speaks on Cottage Hospital closing