Pour your own at Pour Bros. Tap in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - As restaurants and bars across the country struggle to stay afloat due to COVID-19, one Illinois company opened its third location in Moline on Tuesday.

With locations in Peoria Heights and Champaign in Illinois, the owners of Pour Brothers Taproom knew their next location had to be in the Quad Cities.

Rob Mathisen said that’s in large part due to the rich beer culture in the QCA.

“I 100% would say Quad Cities, in general, is a … Midwestern if not a national beer destination,” Mathisen said.

Mathisen and his business partner Nathan Monroe, hope the beer culture in the area can come together at Pour Bros., where you can pour your own drinks.

“The pour-wall allowed us to serve the product differently,” Mathisen said. “[It allows] exploration of beer ... or cider, heat, wine, all of it.”

It wasn’t an easy ride for Mathisen and Monroe. Many banks didn’t want to invest in a bar during a pandemic.

Mathisen said the Moline location faced its fair share of challenges before opening its doors.

“There was ... I would say 20 times where all of us almost gave up. We almost stopped because it wasn’t making sense. We had no answers on the pandemic,” Mathisen said. “We kept telling ourselves this thing can’t last forever. We believe so heavily in the Quad Cities that we have to execute this. We can’t stop now.”

Just steps away from the TaxSlayer Center, the bar held a soft opening on New Year’s Eve and a grand opening on Jan. 4.

Manager Matt King said it’s been a great opening week for the taproom, despite the weather.

“The people of the Quad Cities are not afraid of some wind and snow and ice,” King said. “We’ve had a really great outpouring of support. We’ve seen a lot of returning customers just in the first couple of days.”

One customer visited the Peoria Heights location a few years ago and said he was excited for the QC to get a location of its own.

“I think the Quad Cities needs something like this,” Shawn Langan said. “I like the idea, you can pick all the different beers that you’ve never tried before, and have a sample of it.”

According to numbers from other locations, and with 26 taps available, customers can expect to sample over 1,000 different drinks this year.

“So styles stay the same, breweries and tastes change daily,” Mathisen said. “That’s a really key feature about Pour Brothers.”

Pour Brothers Taproom is located at 209 4th Ave. in the Element Hotel in Moline. The bar is open seven days a week. For information about drinks on tap and hours, visit the Pour Bros. Website.

