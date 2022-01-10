Advertisement

Quad City animal shelter closing to the public to protect staff, public, and animals from illness

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Animal Welfare Center announced its shelter is closed to the public and will begin appointment-based, curbside adoptions. In a news release, the shelter explained the move was necessary for the safety of staff, volunteers, the public, and the animals it cares for to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

As a result, the adoption and education center will temporarily close to the public. Volunteer training for the month of January is canceled, and all humane education events have been canceled or postponed. Donations will still be accepted using drop of totes at the center.

Adoptions can be made through appointments by calling (309) 787-6830.

