Rock Island County reports 1 death, 876 COVID cases since Friday

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Monday reported one COVID-19 death - a woman in her 90s who died in a long-term-care facility - since Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 427 people have died in the county.

The health department also reported 876 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 26,222.

A record 102 people were hospitalized, according to the health department. The previous record of 92 was set on Nov. 23, 2020.

The average age of newly infected patients is 36.

“The number of cases is very high, but the surge in hospitalizations is shocking,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the health department, said. “Cases severe enough to need hospital resources are preventable by getting vaccinated and getting boosted. We know that both the Omicron and Delta variants are highly contagious, but vaccines and boosters drastically reduce the severity of illness in people who become sick. Please get whichever dose of the vaccine you need as soon as possible. Pfizer and Moderna boosters are available five months after the second dose and Johnson & Johnson after 2 months.”

The new cases are:

Seven women in their 90s

Six women in their 80s

13 women in their 70s

33 women in their 60s

70 women in their 50s

85 women in their 40s

83 women in their 30s

81 women in their 20s

14 women in their teens

34 girls in their teens

56 girls younger than 13

9 girl infants 1 or younger

One man in his 90s

Five men in their 80s

Nine men in their 70s

29 men in their 60s

63 men in their 50s

62 men in their 40s

60 men in their 30s

57 men in their 20s

12 men in their teens

11 men in their teens

21 men in their teens

44 boys younger than 13

11 boy infants 1 or younger

The health department offers twice-a-week walk-in vaccination clinics for those 12 and older. The clinics are held from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for 18 and older) and Fridays (Pfizer for 12 and older). Boosters or third doses for immunocompromised people are available on the same day as first and second doses.

Appointments for Friday’s pediatric Pfizer clinic for children ages 5-11 will be available through a link on the health department’s Facebook page on Jan. 12.

