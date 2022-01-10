Advertisement

Tax cuts, education changes among GOP legislative priorities

This photo shows a view of the Iowa Capitol Building, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Des Moines,...
This photo shows a view of the Iowa Capitol Building, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature begins the 2022 session Monday with nearly $2 billion in the bank and a strong urge by Republican legislative leaders and the governor to cut taxes.

There will be pushback from Democrats and others who will call for spending some of the excess cash on priority areas such as public schools and improved child care.

Leaders from both parties also acknowledge Iowa has a serious problem with a lack of workers to fill open jobs.

Controversial social issues also are likely to surface as Republicans are urged by some of their strongest supporters to outlaw abortion and limit access to books some view as too salacious for school libraries.

