Three displaced after fire in Davenport on Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to the 600 block of W. 16th Street on Sunday around 3:10 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.

A total of 17 firefighters responded, finding “substantial smoke coming out of the attic vents” according to a press release. They say no one was inside the home as they attacked the fire from inside. The fire was controlled in about 15 minutes.

Three residents are displaced due to the fire damage, no injuries were reported according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

