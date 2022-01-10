Trending warmer after today

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Any lingering clouds will clear out around sunrise allowing for a day filled with sunshine. Much like yesterday though, it will still be cool with highs in the teens. Tonight, under clear skies we will have no problem quickly cooling off to either side of zero. Gusty south winds will develop on Tuesday leading to highs back in the 30s. Most of the work week will feature highs in the 30s. The next system of note appears to be Friday into Saturday with chances for snow during that time frame. It’s still a long way off so snowfall amounts are unknown, but it appears it could impact travel.

TODAY: Sunny and cold. High: 13º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: -1º Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy and milder. High: 32º.

