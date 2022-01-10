Two dead in fatal Riverside fire

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KWQC) - A fatal fire in Washington County, Iowa is under investigation after two people were killed.

It happened Saturday around 1 a.m. when firefighters say they found smoke and flames coming from the home as they arrived on the scene.

Two people were trapped inside while the house was burning.

Firefighters say the two people were pulled from the fire but did not survive.

TV6 is still waiting for the identities of the victims. The fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.