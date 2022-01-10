Advertisement

Two dead in fatal Riverside fire

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KWQC) - A fatal fire in Washington County, Iowa is under investigation after two people were killed.

It happened Saturday around 1 a.m. when firefighters say they found smoke and flames coming from the home as they arrived on the scene.

Two people were trapped inside while the house was burning.

Firefighters say the two people were pulled from the fire but did not survive.

TV6 is still waiting for the identities of the victims. The fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moline Police say one man died following a car accident on Sunday around 4:00 p.m. near the 900...
One man dead, one hospitaled in Moline car accident
The mother and siblings of 6-year-old Damari Driver was charged in his murder.
Mother, siblings of 6-year-old boy charged in his murder
Galesburg Cottage Hospital temporarily closes and fires more staff
FILE
Identities released of two killed in morning car accident in Jo Daviess County
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

This photo shows a view of the Iowa Capitol Building, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Des Moines,...
Tax cuts, education changes among GOP legislative priorities
Some snow by Friday night
Warming up this week
Pour your own at Pour Bros. Tap in Moline
Pour your own at Pour Bros. Tap in Moline
Local Personal Trainers give tips on how to stick to your resolution workout.
Personal trainers give tips on sticking to a New Year’s Workout