Want to learn to speak French?

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Learning a new language was one of the pursuits that dramatically increased during the COVID quarantine periods.

Angela Chenus joins PSL to bring awareness to Commence Le Dream, the business through which Chenus and her French husband, Thierry, offer lessons. Besides being a French interpreter for State of Iowa and the State of Illinois, she has over thirty years of experience teaching French. But their language lessons business is a dialogue-based program where interested parties can learn conversational French with another person (family or friend). The idea is to bypass the boring and start speaking with dialogs. You can even learn with your children or grandchildren!

ComenceLeDream.com / Email: commenceledream@gmail.com / FACEBOOK

Newest French Please the Podcast episode is ready!

Posted by Commence le Dream on Thursday, December 16, 2021

