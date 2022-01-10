Woman charged with stealing truck outside Moline post office

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline woman was arrested Thursday after police say she stole a box truck outside the United States Post Office and ran from police.

Around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, Moline police received a 911 call reporting a theft of a motor vehicle from the post office, 514 17th Street, police said in a media release.

The driver, who is not an employee of the post office, had been driving a 2013 Freightliner M2 106 box truck owned by North Cedar Trucking that makes deliveries to the business.

The box truck was empty at the time it was taken and the keys had been left inside while the driver was inside the post office.

Officers located the truck on John Deere Expressway near I-74 and tried to stop it, according to the release.

The person who took the truck - later identified as Larecia L. Thomas - failed to stop and continued westbound. The truck was located again in the 500 block of Valley View Drive, where Thomas got out and ran away.

Several officers chased her on foot and captured her after a short foot chase. Two officers were injured during the chase.

One officer was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening upper-body injury.

Thomas, 26, is charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony, and resisting or obstructing a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.

Bond was set Friday at $50,000, court records show. She has a preliminary hearing Jan. 25.

