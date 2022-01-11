City of Galesburg, Mayor, release statement after Cottage Hospital closure

GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - The City of Galesburg and Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman released a statement on Jan. 11 regarding the closure of Cottage Hospital over the weekend. The Jan. 11 statement is the first time city officials have responded to inquiries made by TV6 regarding Galesburg Cottage Hospital.

“I am very concerned about the recent events surrounding Cottage Hospital, its services, its employees, and its clients. As it is a major employer in our City which provides many essential services, we, the City, are tracking developments closely and looking for opportunities to ensure that members of our City and larger community can get the services they need. Longer term, we are prioritizing the importance of employment of many who may have lost jobs,” Mayor Peter Schwartzman said in the statement. “This is a very unique situation and one that is still unfolding. I urge residents to remain alert to further developments as well as communicate challenges they may have to their elected leaders during this transitional stage.”

The City of Galesburg released a separate statement stating, “The City of Galesburg is cognizant of Cottage Hospital’s temporary closure, as well as the Cottage Clinic filing for bankruptcy. The city is monitoring this developing situation and communicating with local stakeholders to assess the impact on the community and the role the City might play in providing assistance. Cottage Hospital has served the community for over 100 years and played an important role, both as a healthcare provider and major employer. The City values Cottage Hospital and all of the employees that have worked hard to serve the community. The Galesburg community is well served by multiple healthcare providers, ambulance service, and EMS to help keep citizens safe and meet their healthcare needs. OSF has a strong local and regional presence with OSF St. Mary’s Hospital located in Galesburg. As a result, the area has and will continue to have a strong healthcare support system. It is unfortunate that Cottage Hospital is going through difficult times, and we are thinking of the many employees and patients affected by the situation,” said Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman. “The City is evaluating avenues to provide assistance to help strengthen our community, lessen the impact of this situation, and ensure the needs of the community are met.” While this is a unique and quickly evolving situation, which will likely take time to resolve, the City will continue to keep the lines of communication open with local partners to assess any support the City may be able to provide. The Mayor and Council are invested in supporting our community and will continue to monitor the effects of Cottage Hospital’s temporary closure, and work to ensure quality healthcare availability for citizens.”

According to the city, the statement will be the only comment made unless “further developments necessitate additional comments”.

This comes after Galesburg Cottage Hospital’s clinics filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday after they were given a termination notice from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services resulting from multiple health and safety violations. Over the weekend, multiple Cottage Hospital employees were fired over email and the hospital was temporarily closed.

