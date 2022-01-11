Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations in northwest Illinois highest since pandemic began

Illinois Region 1 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Jan. 9, 2022
Illinois Region 1 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Jan. 9, 2022(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois’ Region 1 health district reached a new milestone. As of January 7th, Region 1 saw the highest 7 day rolling average of COVID-19 patients in the hospital since the start of the pandemic with 332 individuals hospitalized. Before this current surge, the highest 7 day average in Region 1 was 299 on November 15th, 2020.

Whiteside County is also seeing a remarkable increase. According to the health department, in the last 7 days, Whiteside County has had 996 new cases, which represents a 213-percent increase in infections.

As cases rise, Region 1 hospitals are seeing an increase in patients. At this time, Region 1 is also seeing the lowest number of overall ICU beds available, just 5-percent as of January 9th. While this decrease cannot entirely be attributed to COVID-19, limited ICU availability can result in increased transportation or wait times for people seeking care.

In the TV6 viewing area, Region 1 includes Whiteside, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Lee counties.

Steps you should take to help protect yourself and others:

● Get your COVID-19 vaccine and recommended booster when eligible

● Wear a well-fitted mask when around others

● Social Distance at least 6 feet around individuals outside your household

● Get tested when you have symptoms (even mild ones) and limit contact with others until you know your results

● Stay home and seek appropriate medical care when you are sick

● Follow CDC and IDPH guidance if you test positive or are exposed

