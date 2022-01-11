Davenport Schools table employee COVID-19 vaccine policy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District will not be moving forward at this time with a proposed policy that would require employees to be vaccinated or subject to weekly testing.

The school board tabled the vote at its Monday night meeting removing it from the agenda.

Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said the policy was introduced to be compliant with the OSHA mandate. But the Iowa Department of Labor announced it will not be implementing or enforcing OSHA’s mandate Friday.

The school district did not say whether the vote will take place at a later date.

During the school board meeting, the Davenport Community schools also said forms are now available for online students who want to return to face-to-face learning.

Forms must be submitted before the start of the third quarter on Jan. 18, the Davenport School said. Once a request is submitted a district representative will contact the family to confirm the choice to return to in-person learning.

