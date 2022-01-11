Advertisement

Davenport Schools table employee COVID-19 vaccine policy

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District will not be moving forward at this time with a proposed policy that would require employees to be vaccinated or subject to weekly testing.

The school board tabled the vote at its Monday night meeting removing it from the agenda.

Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said the policy was introduced to be compliant with the OSHA mandate. But the Iowa Department of Labor announced it will not be implementing or enforcing OSHA’s mandate Friday.

The school district did not say whether the vote will take place at a later date.

During the school board meeting, the Davenport Community schools also said forms are now available for online students who want to return to face-to-face learning.

Forms must be submitted before the start of the third quarter on Jan. 18, the Davenport School said. Once a request is submitted a district representative will contact the family to confirm the choice to return to in-person learning.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials identified the man killed following a car accident Sunday around 4 p.m. near the 900...
Man identified in fatal Moline car accident Sunday
Larecia L. Thomas, 26, of Moline, is charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor...
Woman charged with stealing truck outside Moline post office
FILE
Identities released of two killed in morning car accident in Jo Daviess County
A home approximately five miles northeast of the city of Bird Island suffered severe fire and...
Two dead in fatal Riverside fire
A guard tower watches over the vehicle entrance to the new Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort...
Correctional officer assaulted by inmate at Iowa State Penitentiary

Latest News

A record 102 people were hospitalized, according to the health department.
Rock Island County reports 1 death, 876 COVID cases since Friday
The Davenport Community School District will not be moving forward at this time with a proposed...
Davenport Schools table employee COVID-19 vaccine policy
After a chilly start this morning, look for a nice warm up by this afternoon. We'll see highs...
Your First Alert Forecast
Indigo Yoga Studio supporters to gather outside Moline City Hall
Indigo Wellness Studios supporters to gather outside Moline City Hall