Figge exhibits this winter

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Visitors will step into a world that is the vision of artist Jane Gilmor, and help us activate it by sharing experiences. Visitors are encouraged to reflect on their time spent during the pandemic to explore what helped them through in the past or what is helping now in the present. Was it a place or a moment in time? Did you start a new hobby or connect with a friend? Drawings made at the activity table in the gallery space will be transferred to metal and installed in the exhibition. So drop in and help create the Pandemic Planet. All ages are invited to contribute.

Jane Gilmor will also lead workshops on her metal embossing technique on Thursday, December 16 from 6-6:45 p.m. and 7-7:45 p.m.

Jane Gilmor: Breakfast on Pluto exhibition now on view in the Figge’s 2nd floor Katz Gallery through February 6th.

