A Frigid Start To The Day

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- High pressure will continue to influence conditions today, and after a frigid start we can expect sunny skies and warming temperatures. Highs should climb into the 30′s to as much as the middle 40′s this afternoon. The rest of the week will feature temperatures at or above normal, and a couple of weak systems will bring light snow to our northern counties early Wednesday and early Thursday. Friday will be a different story as our next weather maker arrives, bringing snow which will continue into Saturday. The next few model runs will give us a better idea regarding any accumulations.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder: High: 35°. Wind: S 15-25+ mph. Morning wind chill: near -5 to -10.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness and not as cold. Low: 24°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Light AM snow, mainly north. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High: 37°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

