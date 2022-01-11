Fun upcoming crafts with Moline Parks and Recreation

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - At the ‘You Gnome It’ craft class, participants will get to create their own gnome by picking his beard and hat, just in time for Valentine’s Day! All supplies needed will be provided. So, gather your friends and make a fun Gnome to take home! Space is limited, so register early.

Please Note: Current COVID-19 rules and regulations will be followed, which may include face coverings.

Date: Monday, January 31

Time: 6:00pm

Location: Moline Garden Center - 3450 5th Avenue

Fee: $20 per gnome

Registration deadline is January 28 at 3:30pm.

Call 309-524-2424 or sign up here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.