Advertisement

Fun upcoming crafts with Moline Parks and Recreation

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - At the ‘You Gnome It’ craft class, participants will get to create their own gnome by picking his beard and hat, just in time for Valentine’s Day! All supplies needed will be provided. So, gather your friends and make a fun Gnome to take home! Space is limited, so register early.

Please Note: Current COVID-19 rules and regulations will be followed, which may include face coverings.

Date: Monday, January 31

Time: 6:00pm

Location: Moline Garden Center - 3450 5th Avenue

Fee: $20 per gnome

Registration deadline is January 28 at 3:30pm.

Call 309-524-2424 or sign up here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials identified the man killed following a car accident Sunday around 4 p.m. near the 900...
Man identified in fatal Moline car accident Sunday
Larecia L. Thomas, 26, of Moline, is charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor...
Woman charged with stealing truck outside Moline post office
FILE
Identities released of two killed in morning car accident in Jo Daviess County
Indigo Yoga Studio supporters to gather outside Moline City Hall
Indigo Wellness Studios supporters to gather outside Moline City Hall
A home approximately five miles northeast of the city of Bird Island suffered severe fire and...
Two dead in fatal Riverside fire

Latest News

Any snow and ice melt could refreeze overnight.
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and milder today
A hand holding a pen fills out a tax form.
United Way’s volunteer-powered VITA program accepting appointments for tax preparation and filing
Medicare, Medicaid termination deadline extended for Galesburg Cottage Hospital
City of Galesburg, mayor release statement after Cottage Hospital closure
The Davenport Community School District will not be moving forward at this time with a proposed...
Davenport Schools table employee COVID-19 vaccine policy