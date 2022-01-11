Icestravaganza this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Downtown Davenport Partnership is hosting Icestravaganza, presented by Rubberstamps.net, beginning at 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, through 10 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 16 at the Freight House and LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport. The free-to-attend event features beautiful ice carvings (36,000 pounds’ worth) on display all three days. This year’s ice sculpture theme is “Zoo Animal Safari.”

Whether attendees stroll by at the Freight House boardwalk or check them out from their vehicle in the new drive-through display on Beiderbecke Drive in LeClaire Park, organizers recommend the best time to see (and take photos of) the sculptures is when they’re glowing from dusk to 10 p.m. each day of the event. Festival goers are encouraged to snap a photo and post on social media using the hashtag #IcestravaganzaQC.

The general public can watch the Metronet live ice carving demonstration in-person or online from 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, on the Downtown Davenport Partnership’s Facebook page.

Additionally, the Family Credit Union will host a warming station with free hot chocolate and a fire pit at the Freight House’s outdoor patio during the ice carving competition and from 5-6:30 p.m. each day. Attendees are encouraged to check out the Farmers’ Market vendors (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday) and visit downtown businesses to eat, drink and shop.

To keep this event fun and safe, organizers ask attendees to please socially distance and wear a mask.

