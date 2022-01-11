Indigo Yoga Studio supporters to gather outside Moline City Hall

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Tuesday about 40 people are expected to gather outside City Hall in Moline, to advocate for Indigo Yoga Studios.

Indigo Yoga Studios has been in business for 16 years, it’s one of the first yoga establishments to open on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities.

In 2019, the owners say they got some reconstruction done on the building, shortly after they discovered several issues that appeared to exist before they purchased the building.

The problems included no fresh air ventilation and what engineers call, sick building syndrome.

“It is a public safety concern, our hopes are that someone is going to finally accept that yes this is not right, this should not have happened to these people, this building should not have passed city inspection, were hoping that someone is going to take responsibility, and fix it, and fix it, and pay to fix it, so we can get back to our community,” said owners Shannon and Abby-Webster Moran.

The owners say they’re not getting any help from city officials.

The issues in the building have progressed so much, they say its unsafe to conduct business, causing them to close their doors back in July, 2021.

In a statement from the City of Moline, they say in part:

“We understand their frustration and the financial burden the situation has caused them and sympathize. After significant evaluation and communication with experts as well as legal staff, the City has been advised that it has fulfilled all its inspection responsibilities and bears no liability for this unfortunate situation.”

The owners say they’ve been picking up other jobs just to make ends meet since closing.

Tuesday, the plan to gather with their supporters outside of city hall during the city council meeting at 6pm.

There will be public comment during the meeting as well.

