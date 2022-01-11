In the Kitchen with Chef Steph

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Chef Stephanie Goedke from Mississippi River Distilling shares a few delicious and healthy recipes to make in the new year!

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

• 1 large lemon

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 3 large shallots, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)

• 2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary

• 8 cups unsalted chicken stock

• 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch cubes (about 4 cups)

• 3 (8-oz.) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

• 2 3/4 teaspoons kosher salt

• 3/4 cup uncooked orzo

• 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

• Using a vegetable peeler, remove 6 (2-inch) lemon peel strips from lemon. Squeeze lemon to equal 2 tablespoons juice. Set aside strips and juice. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add shallots and rosemary. Cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Add lemon peel strips, stock, and potatoes. Bring to a boil over high; reduce

heat to medium. Add chicken and salt, and cook 10 minutes. Add orzo, and cook until a thermometer inserted in thickest part of chicken registers 165°F and potatoes and orzo are tender, about 10 minutes more. Remove and discard lemon peel strips. Remove and shred chicken; return to soup. Stir in lemon juice. Ladle soup into bowls; sprinkle evenly with chopped parsley.

PISSALADDIÈRE AKA FRENCH PIZZA

• 0.3 cup olive oil

• 2 tbsp butter

• 2.2 lbs onions

• 4 garlic, coarsely chopped

• 4 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves only

• 1 tsp soft light brown sugar

• 1 sheet puff pastry

• 16 anchovy fillets

• 1 handful black olives

• In a large frying pan, heat the olive oil and butter over medium heat. Add the onions and soften them for 5 to 10 minutes, then add the garlic, thyme, and brown sugar.

• If your frying pan is overcrowded start by using two frying pans and transfer the onions to one once they have shrunk in size.

• Reduce the heat and continue to cook gently until the onions start to caramelize and are meltingly tender (this may be a good time to use a heat diffuser). This could take up to an hour or more. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove from the heat and set aside.

• Preheat the oven to /425°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

• Unroll the puff pastry and give it a quick roll with a rolling pin. Place it on the prepared baking sheet. Then score a line about 1 inch from the edges on each side of the pastry—this will give your tart a raised edge.

• Pile the onions onto the pastry, keeping them inside the scored lines. Place the anchovies on top in a diamond pattern, and place an olive in the middle of each diamond.

• Bake for about 20 minutes, or until the pastry edges are puffed and golden and the onions are hot throughout and beginning to brown.

• Serve hot, room temperature, or cold.

BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP

Ingredients

2 TBS butter

1 large onion, diced

5 cups butternut squash (from 1 medium-sized butternut squash), peeled, seeded and large-diced

2 carrots, peeled and cut into rounds (about 1 1/2 cups)

1 large leek cut in half lengthwise, rinsed and sliced (a little over 2 cups)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tspfresh ginger, finely minced

1/3 cup CODY ROAD BOURBON whiskey

5 cups water

3 tart apples, peeled, cored and cut in half or into quarters

1 - 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

freshly ground black pepper

Melt the butter in a soup pot and sauté the onion for about 5 minutes.

Add the squash, carrots and leek and sauté on medium to medium-high heat for about 10 minutes, stirring often to cook all sides of the squash.

Add the garlic and ginger and sauté for about 30 additional seconds, until fragrant.

Turn up the heat a bit and add the bourbon, and let the alcohol cook off, about 1 minute.

Add the water, apples and 1 teaspoon of the salt, bring to a boil, then lower the heat to a simmer and cook covered for about 20 minutes, or until the squash and carrots are easily pierced with a fork.

Let cool for 5 or so minutes before blending.

Process the soup in batches in a blender until smooth and creamy, or use an immersion blender to puree. (Take care when blending a hot soup by filling the container only two-thirds full, placing a kitchen towel over the blender top and blending from low to high speed.)

If the soup is too thick, add some water to thin it a bit. Taste for seasoning and add more salt by the pinches, until really flavorful. Add a few grinds of pepper.

Pear-Bourbon Crisp

For the filling:

6 firm, ripe pears, peeled, cored and cut into wedges

1/4 cup CODY ROAD BOURBON

3 Tbs. granulated sugar

3 Tbs. firmly packed light brown sugar

2 Tbs. all-purpose flour

For the topping:

1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, melted

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup rolled oats

2/3 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

Cody Road Bourbon

1. Preheat an oven to 375°F Generously butter a 10-inch cast-iron fry pan.

2. To make the filling, in a large bowl, stir together the pears and bourbon. Let stand for 30 minutes. In another bowl, stir together the sugars, flour and cinnamon. Add to the pear mixture and stir until evenly coated. Add the pear filling to the prepared pan.

3. To make the topping, in a bowl, stir together the melted butter and vanilla. In another bowl, using a fork, stir together the flour, oats, brown sugar and salt. Add the butter mixture and stir until evenly blended and crumbly. Sprinkle the topping over the pears.

4. Bake until the pears are tender and bubbly and the topping is crisp and brown, about 30 minutes. As it comes out of the oven splash it liberally with Bourbon. Serve with whipped cream made with Bourbon instead of vanilla.

